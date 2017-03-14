× Chagrin Falls police investigating 70 pound popcorn ball theft

CHAGRIN FALLS- Chagrin Falls police is investigating the theft of a symbolic staple in the community.

Police were called to the Popcorn Shop on N.Main Street where they were informed someone stole their 70 pound popcorn ball.

Employees said the popcorn ball had been sitting inside and outside the shop since New Years Eve and was outside when it vanished.

The ball is used during New Years’ festivities, as people gather around to watch the ball drop to ring in the New Year.

The popcorn ball is valued at $700.00

Anyone with information is asked to contact Chagrin Falls police.