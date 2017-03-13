Winter Weather: Warnings, advisories in effect through Wednesday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND -- A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for Lorain and Ashtabula counties until Wednesday evening. Heavy snow, in excess of 8-12 inches, could accumulate over the course of the next few days.

According to the National Weather Service, the snow will begin this afternoon and increase in intensity this evening into Tuesday morning.

Additionally, a Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for nearly all counties in northern Ohio. The advisory remains active until Wednesday evening. Those in the affected areas could see four to seven inches of snow.

Motorists should be prepared for snow-covered roads and limited visibility.

Two weather systems will come together to bring on the snow: The first will move west to east across the Great Lakes and northern Ohio late Monday through Tuesday. The second, more potent system, will pull the first one east developing into a major nor’easter.

