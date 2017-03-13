Winter weather in March: Here is your snowfall forecast

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- With one week to go before spring, winter is not over yet. Warnings and advisories go into effect later today.

Here is how it breaks down:

WINTER STORM WARNING:

Cuyahoga

Geauga

Huron

Lake

Lorain

Ashtabula

Warning goes into effect at 5 p.m. today and lasts until Wednesday at 8 p.m.

Heavy snow, in excess of 8-12 inches, could accumulate over the course of the next few days.

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY:

Summit

Stark

Wayne

Ashland

Portage

Carroll

Coshocton

Tuscarawas

Richland

Holmes

Trumbull

Crawford

Wyandot

Ottawa

Advisory goes into effect at 5 p.m. today and lasts until Wednesday evening.

SNOWFALL FORECAST:

Here is our initial snowfall forecast over the next 48 hours. General snow through the first half of Tuesday then streaks of lake effect through early Wednesday. These ranges will change a bit.

TIMING:

Snow holds off until late afternoon with accumulations after sundown. The snow will increase in intensity both tonight and into Tuesday morning.

Lake-effect snow will develop Tuesday night into Wednesday.

SCHOOL CLOSINGS:

Join us beginning at 4 a.m. Tuesday on FOX 8 News in the Morning for the very latest weather updates and LIVE reports.