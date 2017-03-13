Western counties the first to feel the brunt of the March snowstorm

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OTTAWA COUNTY, Ohio - Brutal gusting winds began barreling across Lake Erie Monday night, rapidly icing over trees, rocks and everything else along the shoreline in Erie and Ottawa counties.

They were first to feel the brunt of the winter storm as the legendary snow machine started cranking around dinner time.

Route 2 and I-90 were quickly coated with snow and ice causing driving conditions to steadily deteriorate, but the Ohio Department of Transportation salt and plow trucks were also out in force trying to keep the roadways passable.

“So far so good,” said Jessica Keller of Amherst.

ODOT will be working at full capacity with crews on duty around the clock throughout the duration of the storm.

Private and commercial snow removal companies are also prepared for a couple of long cold difficult days.

“We never know how much it’s gonna snow, we have 3 trucks, got them all prepared this morning so we’ll wait and see,” said Mike Pisarksy with Bay Area Lawn Care.