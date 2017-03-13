× Two suspects flee from Brooklyn police after causing crash

BROOKLYN, Ohio– The Brooklyn Police Department is looking for the owner of a car involved in a crash Saturday night.

Officers tried to pull over a car at about 9 p.m. at Tiedeman Road and Memphis Avenue for an outstanding warrant. Police said the vehicle, which was a tan Buick, sped away and ran red lights.

The car caused a crash with two other vehicles, forcing one onto the sidewalk. Two suspects fled the scene. K-9 units from Cleveland and Parma aided in the search, but neither person was located.

Cleveland police said a car also crashed into a bar at Fulton Road and Memphis Avenue.

One person was taken to an area hospital as a precaution.

Evidence was collected at the scene was sent to the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation for analysis.The Brooklyn Police Department said investigators would like to speak with the owner of the car, William Dotson.