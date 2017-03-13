The latest: snow moving across our area, warnings, advisories in effect until Wednesday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Winter is not over yet. Warnings and advisories are in effect in Northeast Ohio until Wednesday.

Here is how it breaks down:

WINTER STORM WARNING:

Cuyahoga

Geauga

Huron

Lake

Lorain

Ashtabula

Warning remains until Wednesday at 8 p.m.

Heavy snow, in excess of 8-12 inches, could accumulate over the course of the next few days.

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY:

Summit

Stark

Wayne

Ashland

Portage

Medina

Carroll

Coshocton

Tuscarawas

Richland

Holmes

Trumbull

Crawford

Wyandot

Ottawa

Advisory lasts until Wednesday evening.

Join us beginning at 4 a.m. Tuesday on FOX 8 News in the Morning for the very latest weather updates and LIVE reports.