Suspects attempt smash-and-grab at Mentor gun shop

MENTOR, Ohio– Two suspects tried to burglarized a Mentor gun shop early Monday morning, but were unsuccessful.

Officers were called to Point Blank Range and Gun Shop on Heisley Road at about 3:36 a.m. for an alarm. When they arrived, they discovered broken glass leading to the vestibule.

Mentor police reviewed security video, which showed a white Hyundai Elantra pull up in front of the business. One of the suspects gets off the car and breaks the glass on the front doors. The driver attempts to drive through the doors, but can’t.

The vehicle, with possible front-end damage, leaves the scene.

The Mentor Police Department said the case remains under investigation.