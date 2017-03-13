× Portion of Vrooman Road in Lake County to close as snow approaches

PAINESVILLE, Ohio– A portion of Vrooman Road in Lake County will close Monday night because of the predicted snowstorm.

The Lake County Engineer’s Office said it will shut down the road between Seeley Road and state Route 84 at 8 p.m. It will be reopened after the storm subsides and the snow can be cleared.

“The closure will require county drivers to cooperate during this event. Drivers are asked to please abide by the posted signs and detour around the area as plows will not be clearing this section of the roadway until the storm subsides. Please exercise caution and be free of distractions while driving on our roadways during snow and ice conditions,” the Lake County Engineer’s Office said in a news release Monday afternoon.

According to county officials, they anticipate having Vrooman Road back open Wednesday afternoon.

The road is already down to one lane in each different because of construction.

Interstate 90 at Vrooman Road is often the site of crashes during severe winter weather. The Ohio Department of Transportation also reduced the speed limit to 60 mph between state Route 91 and state Route 44.

