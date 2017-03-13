Missing: Paris Johnson

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- FOX 8 is relaunching our missing persons segments with the help of Amanda Berry. We hope the segments will help loved ones reunite with their missing family members.

Paris Johnson, 17, went missing December 24, 2016. She was last seen on Madison Avenue in Cleveland.

Paris is 5'5" with brown hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing a black hoodie and black pants.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective White with Cleveland Police Third District at (216) 623-3085.

You can see the daily missing persons segment with Amanda Berry on FOX 8 News at 6 a.m., 8 a.m., noon, 4 p.m., 6 p.m. and 10 p.m.