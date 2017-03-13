× Mentor psychic pleads guilty in scam

MENTOR, Ohio– The former owner of a psychic studio in Mentor accused of threatening her clients for money pleaded guilty.

Gina B. Miller of Gina’s Psychic Studio was indicted in September on 28 counts, including theft, engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity and telecommunications fraud.

According to Lake County Common Pleas Court officials, she pleaded to one count of aggravated theft on Friday. She will be sentenced on April 27.

At the time of her arrest in 2015, Mentor police said Miller would tell her victims harm would come to them or their families if they did not pay her. The crimes happened over the course of 20 years.

The Lake County Prosecutor’s Office said Miller stole more than $1.5 million from 11 people. Investigators seized Louis Vuitton purses, iPhones and computers, as well as Rolex watches and other jewelry.

