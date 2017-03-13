March snowstorm: here’s how much to expect and when

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- With one week to go before spring, winter is not over yet. Warnings and advisories go into effect at 5 p.m. today.

Here is how it breaks down:

WINTER STORM WARNING:

Cuyahoga

Geauga

Huron

Lake

Lorain

Ashtabula

Warning goes into effect at 5 p.m. today and lasts until Wednesday at 8 p.m.

Heavy snow, in excess of 8-12 inches, could accumulate over the course of the next few days.

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY:

Summit

Stark

Wayne

Ashland

Portage

Carroll

Coshocton

Tuscarawas

Richland

Holmes

Trumbull

Crawford

Wyandot

Ottawa

Advisory goes into effect at 5 p.m. today and lasts until Wednesday evening.

SNOWFALL FORECAST:

Snow is on its way! It will kick into high gear this evening/tonight. The setup for winter cold and snow developed about a week ago.

TIMING:

Snow holds off until late afternoon with accumulations after sundown. The snow will increase in intensity both tonight and into Tuesday morning.

Lake-effect snow will develop Tuesday night into Wednesday.

SCHOOL CLOSINGS:

Two systems will come together. The first will move west to east across the Great Lakes and northern Ohio late Monday through Tuesday. The second, more potent system, will pull the first one east developing into a major nor’easter.

The rain/snow line moves more this time of year versus in January as pushes of warmth are stronger, affecting snowfall. Temperatures will climb today ahead of the snow which will allow some melting to occur initially.

Winter storm warning replaced the watch and was expanded. Winter weather advisory further south. All of these go into effect later this afternoon.

Here is our initial snowfall forecast over the next 48 hours. General snow through the first half of Tuesday then streaks of lake effect through early Wednesday. These ranges will change a bit.

New England will get the brunt of the snow and wind. Stay tuned, it’s a changeable storm track which will adjust and vary the highest snow amounts. Plan on plenty of extra drive time on Tuesday! Watch the nor’easter blow up into a major system.

Here is our Fox 8-Day Forecast. Temperatures will stay colder than normal through the week. As we get closer to St. Patrick’s Day, there will be some moderation in temperature, hopefully keeping the parade in good stead.