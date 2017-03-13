March snow: Parking ban list

With a winter storm expected to move into Northeast Ohio, parking bans will be in effect in local cities.

PARKING BANS:

Newburgh Heights: Monday at 5 p.m. until further notice.

Seven Hills: noon on Monday until further notice

A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for Cuyahoga, Geauga, Huron, Lake, Lorain and Ashtabula counties beginning at 5 p.m. and lasting until Wednesday evening. Heavy snow, in excess of 8-12 inches, could accumulate over the course of the next few days.

According to the National Weather Service, the snow will begin this afternoon and increase in intensity this evening into Tuesday morning.

Additionally, a Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for nearly all other counties in northern Ohio. The advisory remains active until Wednesday evening.

