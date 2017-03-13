× Man shot by Euclid police dies; Officer released from hospital

EUCLID, Ohio– The man shot by Euclid police Monday morning died from his injuries.

Officers responded to South Lake Shore Boulevard near East 215th Street shortly before 7 a.m. for a report of a suspicious vehicle.

A Euclid officer eventually shot a man, believed to be in his 20s, police said in a news release on Monday. The man, who has not been identified, died.

An officer was taken to an area hospital for a medical evaluation and released.

The Ohio Attorney General’s Office Bureau of Criminal Investigation is aiding in the investigation and is working to determine if the suspect was armed.

A neighbor reported hearing several gunshots.

The officer was placed on paid administrative leave, per department policy.