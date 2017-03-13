Man shot by Euclid police dies; Officer released from hospital

Posted 12:01 pm, March 13, 2017, by and , Updated at 12:54PM, March 13, 2017

EUCLID, Ohio– The man shot by Euclid police Monday morning died from his injuries.

Officers responded to South Lake Shore Boulevard near East 215th Street shortly before 7 a.m. for a report of a suspicious vehicle.

A Euclid officer eventually shot a man, believed to be in his 20s, police said in a news release on Monday. The man, who has not been identified, died.

An officer was taken to an area hospital for a medical evaluation and released.

The Ohio Attorney General’s Office Bureau of Criminal Investigation is aiding in the investigation and is working to determine if the suspect was armed.

A neighbor reported hearing several gunshots.

The officer was placed on paid administrative leave, per department policy.

Related stories