Man accused of groping 10-year-old at Middleburg Heights rec center

MIDDLEBURG HEIGHTS, Ohio– A 75-year-old man is facing charges for groping a 10-year-old girl in the pool at the Middleburg Heights Community Center, the FOX 8 I-Team learned on Monday.

Middleburg Heights police said they arrested Nikolay Kalka on Saturday.

The 10-year-old victim said the man grabbed her and molested her while she was in the water. Police said she reported it to a lifeguard and officers then made the arrest.

Kalka is charged with gross sexual imposition. He is being held on $200,000 bond.

In a short court appearance Monday morning, his case was sent to a county grand jury.