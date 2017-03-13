LIVE VIDEO: ‘We are close’ is the word from April’s keepers Monday evening

HARPURSVILLE, NY – The latest word from April’s keepers at Animal Adventure Park is:

LADIES AND GENTLEMEN – WE ARE CLOSE!

Check ups with the vet and her keepers keep showing significant changes in our favorite giraffe. He back-end is growing larger, the baby is pulsing and kicking and there’s even been some telltale discharge. The park still isn’t ready to confirm active labor, but the staff is staying on site overnight Monday.

They are also planning on keeping up April’s live feed throughout the entire birth and are going to have a professional crew on hand to document what is sure to be the world’s most famous giraffe birthday!

