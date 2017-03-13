LIVE VIDEO of April the giraffe baby watch: Staff notice ‘significant changes’

​

HARPURSVILLE, New York — Are we getting closer to the moment animal lovers have been waiting weeks to see?

Animal Adventure Park in New York said its staff began “noting and documenting significant changes” in April the giraffe at just before 1 p.m. this afternoon.

The park continued:

“The vet was called and has been on site since. Another visit will be made in a few hours. Staff is taking precautions, with many members remaining onsite this evening through the blizzard. Rest assured, we will keep the world posted on any further developments. We cannot confirm active labor at this time.”

