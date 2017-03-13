Keeping your digital footprint alive after death

If you could create a digital version of yourself to stick around after you’ve died, would you want to?

That’s a question a CNNgo original series called “Mostly Human with Laurie Segall” is asking.

It’s a six-part docuseries, exploring sex, love, and death, through the lens of tech.

In the episode titled “Dead, IRL,” Segall explores the idea of creating a digital version of those who have passed away.

Back in 2015, Eugenia Kuyda created an experiment to bring parts of her best friend, Roman, back to life after he unexpectedly passed away.

She and a developer on her team used bits of Roman’s digital presence from his text messages, tweets and Facebook posts to develop his vocabulary, his tone, and his expressions. They used artifical intelligence to create a computerized chatbot based on his digital personality.

Kuyda said many friends found Roman’s bot comforting.

But others say technology could change the way we grieve.

