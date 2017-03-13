× Jewish community center in Beachwood receives another bomb threat

BEACHWOOD, Ohio– The Beachwood Police Department is investigating a bomb threat at the Mandel Jewish Community Center.

Officers responded to the building on Woodland Road at about 6:20 p.m. Sunday for a bomb threat. It was received via email, the city said.

“This threat was similar to several others that were received at facilities around the country,” Beachwood said in a news release on Monday.

Nothing suspicious was found.

Police were also called to the Mandel JCC on Feb. 20 for a threat. Authorities determined it was not credible and the facility was cleared.