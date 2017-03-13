Giraffe cam watchers on April: ‘Looks like she’s about to pop’

HARPURSVILLE, New York — Another week, another story about how April has not yet had her baby.
The pregnant giraffe has been the star of a live web cam from Animal Adventure Park in Harpursville, New York for the past several weeks. It’s been watched by millions upon millions of people from around the world.
Watchers over the weekend think she is getting close.
Others are convinced it’s an April Fool’s joke.
And some just want their life back.
42.178412 -75.624630