Giraffe cam watchers on April: ‘Looks like she’s about to pop’

HARPURSVILLE, New York — Another week, another story about how April has not yet had her baby.

The pregnant giraffe has been the star of a live web cam from Animal Adventure Park in Harpursville, New York for the past several weeks. It’s been watched by millions upon millions of people from around the world.

Watchers over the weekend think she is getting close.

#Aprilthegiraffe looks like she's about to pop. And those baby kicks looks viscous.

Poor thing!#SuperPreggo #birthinglikeaboss — Tara Hizon (@TaraJHizon) March 13, 2017

April hasn't had her baby giraffe yet. #AprilTheGiraffe — Jami (@digitaljami) March 13, 2017

Others are convinced it’s an April Fool’s joke.

I think #AprilTheGiraffe just put on a bunch of weight over the holidays and now everyone is overreacting. #aprilfools — vince valdez (@vincevaldez) March 13, 2017

And some just want their life back.

#AprilTheGiraffe is directly responsible for ruining finals week for me and causing my first B. What is my life. — Unlikely Heroine (@sarahkmast) March 13, 2017

If I keep watching #giraffewatch #AprilTheGiraffe there is a slight possibility that my children may turn feral . — Laura Norgate (@LauraNorgate) March 13, 2017

*Click here for complete April coverage