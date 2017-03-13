Fox 8 Jukebox: The Trash Talkers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Oh -- The Trash Talkers is a unique percussion group made up entirely of students from St. Edward High School. Created by St. Edward's Faculty Coordinator John Goers (also a proud alum - class of '78), The Trash Talkers drumline performs music on recycled 'instruments' like metal trash cans and plastic buckets.

The group is preparing to march in the St. Patrick's Day parade, an event they look forward to every year. The Trash Talkers perform at community events, festivals and schools.

Click here to learn more about The Trash Talkers.

