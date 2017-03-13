× Driver injured by broken glass when shots fired at RTA bus

CLEVELAND– The driver of an RTA bus was injured after several shots were fired early Sunday morning on Cleveland’s west side.

Officers were called to the area of West 44th Street and Lorain Avenue shortly before 4 a.m. The bus was stopped at a red light when a silver sedan pulled up and shots came from the front passenger window.

According to the police report, the passengers on the bus tried to take cover and yelled at the driver to get down. The driver suffered cuts to his head and face, and had glass in his eyes. He was taken to MetroHealth Medical Center, where he was treated and released.

No one else was injured.

Demonta Cummings, 22, of Cleveland, turned himself over to police. He said he was at a party with the two other suspects and offered to give them a ride. Shaquille Lay, 21, of Maple Heights, also turned himself into the Second District Police Station. The police report said he also turned over a weapon.

The third suspect, Raylon Etheridge, 21, of Maple Heights, has not been arrested for felonious assault.

41.479258 -81.716485