× Cleveland St. Patrick’s Day Parade route changes

CLEVELAND– The St. Patrick’s Day Parade in downtown Cleveland on Friday will take a slightly different route this year.

The parade begins at the intersection of Super Avenue and East 18th Street at 1:04 p.m. It ends at Rockwell Avenue and Ontario Street.

Construction on Public Square forced the route down East 3rd Street over the past few years. Now, that the square is back open, the parade will continue on Superior Avenue to West Roadway then onto Rockwell Avenue.

The viewing stand is located at Superior and East Roadway.

The 2017 parade grand marshal is Roger S. Weist, the music director for WRUW radio.

More on Cleveland’s St. Patrick’s Day Parade here