× Cleveland Cavaliers agree to deal with center Larry Sanders, reports say

CLEVELAND– Center Larry Sanders will make his return to the NBA with the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Multiple sources, including Yahoo’s The Vertical, report Sanders agreed to a deal with Cavs with a likely 2017-2018 option date.

Cleveland needed to add a big man after Andrew Bogut fractured him leg in his first minute as a Cavalier. Kevin Love is still recovering from knee surgery.

The Milwaukee Bucks selected Sanders in the first round of the 2010 NBA Draft. He had a turbulent five-year stint in the league, with a fight at a Milwaukee nightclub, injuries and multiple suspensions for marijuana.

Sanders also spoke out about his battles with anxiety and depression.

“I love basketball, and if I get to a point where I feel I’m capable of playing basketball again, I will. I’ve had to make the difficult decision to follow my intuition, and allow myself the space and time to explore my true purpose in life,” Sanders wrote while announcing his retirement in a piece for “The Players’ Tribune.”

The 6-foot-11, 230-pound center averaged 6.5 points and 5.8 rebounds per game during his career.

More stories on the Cleveland Cavaliers here