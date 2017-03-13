× City of Cleveland announces snow removal plans

CLEVELAND– The city of Cleveland is preparing for the latest round of winter weather.

Between Monday evening and Wednesday afternoon, Cleveland could get 10 inches of snow, FOX 8 meteorologists predict.

On Monday, the city announced its plans for removing snow. Chief of Operations Darnell Brown and Director of Public Works Michael Cox said Cleveland has 60 trucks available and more than 29,000 tons of salt.

Trucks started pre-treating hills Monday morning. They will move to bridges.

Thirty-eight trucks are loaded with salt and ready for the first shift. The second shift begins at 3 p.m. with 24 trucks. More will be added if necessary. According to city officials, 44 trucks will be deployed at 11 p.m.

No emergency parking ban is currently in effect. Other cities have already issued bans.

