× Airlines prepare for winter weather expected in Northeast Ohio

CLEVELAND– Airlines are warning passengers that flights at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport and Akron–Canton Airport could be affected by this week’s impending snowstorm.

The National Weather Service predicts parts of Northeast Ohio could receive 8 to 12 inches of snow. Areas on the East Coast, including New York City, may see 20 inches of accumulation.

Click here for a list of weather warnings

Southwest Airlines said service in Cleveland and Akron-Canton through Wednesday may be disrupted. Travelers may experience delayed, diverted or canceled flights. (To change flights, click here).

Delta, Frontier and JetBlue issued similar alerts for passengers traveling through New York, Virginia, Maryland, Massachusetts, Pennsylvania and parts of Canada. Ohio airports were not specifically mentioned.

More stories on the snow storm here