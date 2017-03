Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND -- Significant snowfall is a good possibility across northern Ohio starting late afternoon Monday, then continuing until Tuesday morning.

A Winter Storm Watch will go into effect for Cuyahoga, Lake, Geauga, and Ashtabula counties late Monday. This will not be lake effect snow; rather, it's part of a system developing in the middle of the US, which will link up with an east coast storm after it passes us.

