The snow day calculator is right here (you just might need it very soon)

CLEVELAND – Just when you thought it was safe to put away the shovel….northeast Ohio is expected to get one last blast of winter weather.

And it is predicted to be quite the blast. (Check the forecast here on the Fox 8 weather page.) Starting Monday, March 13, most of our area is under a winter storm watch. Snow totals are predicted to be high.

So the next logical thought for many of us is: WILL THERE BE SCHOOL OR NOT?

We’ve got a handy little tool to help predict if your district just might get the day off.

It’s the Snow Day Calculator.

All you need is your zip code and it would also help to know how many snow days your district has had already this winter.

The calculator was created by a student at MIT and works with the National Weather Service. It all starts with your zip code.

CLICK HERE for the calculator.

(**Of course, the latest school closings and delays can always be found RIGHT HERE on FOX8.com**)