Ohio police investigate killings, including teen at Sweet 16 party

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio police say three teens were shot, one fatally, during a large fight at a “Sweet 16” birthday party in Columbus.

Investigators say 18-year-old Tyquan Lackey died at the hospital following the Saturday night shooting. Two juveniles were being treated at Ohio State University’s main hospital.

Police say the shooting appears to have been gang related with dozens of gang members attending the party.

The shooting came a day after an unrelated shooting that left two brothers dead on the city’s north side.

Police say the victims, 27-year-old Je’Vohn Hill and 26-year-old Jeronn Hill, were found inside a house and pronounced dead at the scene.