Northeast Ohio prepares for late winter blast of snow

CLEVELAND--It's cold, but hey, the sun was shining at Edgewater Park, Sunday afternoon. Several people were taking advantage of that fact as the next round of snowy weather is just around the corner.

"We are just hanging out sitting out near the sun there," said one Clevelander.

March weather in Northeast Ohio has been interesting thus far.

"Our experience has been it's here, we get a little bit, goes away and we move on to something else," said Kathy Betz, of Lakewood.

Last week's whipping winds left many without power and there was damage too.

"Some power out, some wires, some trees down."

Just as people are getting over that, another weather situation is brewing. That National Weather Service is reporting heavy snow expected in many parts of the area starting Monday.

The Ohio Department of Transportation is pre-treating the highways starting Sunday night and continuing into Monday as well.

"It's can't be too bad for too long she said, not knowing, so a little more shoveling and you just have to be careful out there," Betz said.