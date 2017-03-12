× Local company, law enforcement support group team up to help officer with cancer

WOOSTER, Ohio — A local company and a law enforcement support organization are teaming up to let a local officer know they are “backing him up” in his battle against cancer.

Liberty Tactical Equipment designed t-shirts Ohio Going Blue is going to sell. Ohio Going Blue is donating 100% of profits to Officer Lance Adkins, of Warren.

“We got permission to do this shirt fundraiser from both Officer Adkins and the Chief of Warren Police Department,” a representative of Ohio Going Blue, told Fox 8. “The saying on the shirt, ‘in this family, no one fights alone,’ is meaningful to this because Warren PD has said this numerous times. Though none of us have ever met Officer Adkins, he is still our brother in blue and we wanted to help in any way that we can. We will always have his 6.”

Adkins,33, a former Shaker Heights police officer and current Warren police officer, found out last month his cancer had returned.

His co-workers in Warren started a GoFundMe account to help the father of three pay for his medical bills.

“I am completely overwhelmed with the support,” Adkins said. “This means so much.”

If you would like to check out the shirt, head to the Ohio Going Blue Facebook page.

