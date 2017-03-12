LIVE VIDEO: April the giraffe remains in ‘great’ condition

HARPURSVILLE, New York — April and her partner Oliver are keeping warm during the cold spell at Animal Adventure Park, but there is still no sign of their baby.

Keepers on Sunday said the world’s favorite pregnant giraffe continued to be in “great condition.” Additionally, they mentioned that wax caps were present and that one of April’s udders appeared to have milk.

According to the park, wax caps develop on the teats of the udder to keep colostrum in the udder, to ensure it is there for the baby’s first feeding.

For nearly three weeks, the world has been glued to the live stream provided by the park, waiting for any sign of April’s calf.

