Live video: Another weekend is over, we’re still waiting with April for her baby

HARPURSVILLE, NY – Baby giraffe was giving April some good kicks early on Sunday morning, but as the day came to an end, no birthday to celebrate!

The good news is that April is doing great and just like those of us here in northeast Ohio, she and Oliver and the staff at Animal Adventure Park are getting ready for the big snow storm. Giraffes are not exactly cold weather lovers, so it’s a safe bet that the next few days will be indoor days for them.

The park held a live chat on their YouTube page tonight, and mentioned that April has had quite the healthy appetite recently. Some people asked if giraffes stopped eating as they got closer to giving birth, but the answer is that it differs from giraffe to giraffe, so we can’t use her snacking habits as a sign that baby will soon be here.

**Complete April coverage, here**