Kent State heads to California for first round of NCAA tourney

KENT, Ohio – Kent State University is headed to Sacramento for their first stop in the 2017 NCAA Tournament.

How about a trip out west? No. 14 @KentStMBB vs No. 3 UCLA, "South" Regional at the brand new Golden Center, Friday in Sacramento! #Unleash pic.twitter.com/1QRZRDnu50 — Kent State Athletics (@KentStAthletics) March 12, 2017

The team earned their spot in the tournament Saturday night as they beat Akron to win the Mid-American Conference at Quicken Loans Arena.

They will head to Sacramento, California as a #14 seed to take on #3 seed UCLA on Friday, March 17.

This will be the Golden Flashes sixth time at “the dance.” The last time they were in the tournament was 2008.

The team and their fans gathered Sunday at the Water Street Tavern in Kent to await the selection announcement.

The excitement is underway! @KentStMBB ready to go to the dance! Predictions? Seed? Opponent? pic.twitter.com/jXkzGJFaMZ — Kent State Athletics (@KentStAthletics) March 12, 2017

Congrats and good luck!