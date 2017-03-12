Jason Kipnis out for the next few weeks to nurse hurt shoulder

Posted 1:33 pm, March 12, 2017, by , Updated at 01:35PM, March 12, 2017

Jason Kipnis #22 of the Cleveland Indians runs the bases after hitting a solo home run during the fifth inning against the Chicago Cubs in Game Six of the 2016 World Series at Progressive Field on November 1, 2016 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

CLEVELAND — Indians slugger and second baseman, Jason Kipnis, might miss opening day on April 3 because of a shoulder injury, Tribe manager Terry Francona said at a media briefing on Sunday.

The team also took to Twitter to address Kip’s status: “From Terry today: Kip will be out the next couple of weeks in an effort to get his shoulder back to 100%.”

Further details about Kipnis were not immediately available.

Fans can catch the Indians in their first home opener of the season against the Chicago White Sox on April 11.

