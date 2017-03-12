× Jason Kipnis out for the next few weeks to nurse hurt shoulder

CLEVELAND — Indians slugger and second baseman, Jason Kipnis, might miss opening day on April 3 because of a shoulder injury, Tribe manager Terry Francona said at a media briefing on Sunday.

The team also took to Twitter to address Kip’s status: “From Terry today: Kip will be out the next couple of weeks in an effort to get his shoulder back to 100%.”

Further details about Kipnis were not immediately available.

Fans can catch the Indians in their first home opener of the season against the Chicago White Sox on April 11.

