Forecast: get ready, winter storm watch goes into effect Monday

CLEVELAND - Our cold day was accompanied by some sunshine. It should be a fairly quiet night tonight and no weather problems are expected for the Monday morning commute. The evening commute, on the other hand, might be an entirely different story.

The setup for winter cold and snow developed about a week ago. This was the map that was posted showing the individual snow systems with the beginnings of the early week snow showing up as early as last Tuesday.

Two systems will come together. The first will move west to east across the Great Lakes and northern Ohio late Monday through Tuesday. The second, more potent system, will pull the first one east developing into a major nor’easter.

The rain/snow line moves more this time of year versus in January as pushes of warmth are stronger, affecting snowfall. Here is our initial snowfall forecast. These ranges will change a bit.

New England will get the brunt of the snow and wind.

Here is your 8-Day forecast. Temperatures will stay colder than normal through next week as we get closer to St. Patrick’s Day.