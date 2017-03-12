Cleveland Police: Shots fired at RTA bus; driver taken to hospital

CLEVELAND — Cleveland police are investigating an incident involving shots fired at an RTA bus early Sunday morning.

According to a spokesperson for RTA, it happened just before 4 a.m. on Lorain Avenue and West 44th Street.

Police say the bus was stopped at a light, when someone fired at the bus from a car that was stopped at the same location.

Four passengers and a driver were on board at the time of the shooting. The driver was taken to the hospital and treated for minor injuries; police said he was not shot. The passengers were unhurt.

Sunday morning, police confirmed that a person had turned themselves into the Second District Police Station. The shooter was arrested a short time later.

The Cleveland Police Special Investigative Unit is handling the case.

Further details were not immediately released.

Stick with Fox 8 News and FOX8.com for updates on this story as they become available.