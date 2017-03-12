Cleveland police looking for elderly missing man

CLEVELAND – Cleveland police are looking for an elderly man who was reported missing from the city’s east side.

Earl Ragan, 88, is 5’7″ tall and weighs 170 pounds. He has gray hair and brown eyes.

He may be wearing a black and white, plaid coat.

He was last seen in the area of East 85th and Grand Division Avenue around his usual bedtime Saturday evening. Relatives noticed that he was missing Sunday morning.

Mr. Ragan has dementia and police are asking that anyone who sees him call 9-1-1.