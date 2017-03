CLEVELAND — The weekend itself looks fair and dry but quite crisp by March standards.

We aren’t expected to get out of the 20s for highs which is more than 20 degrees below normal. Morning low temperatures on Sunday could be in the single digits with arctic high pressure nosediving into Cleveland.

REMINDER: This is the weekend that we jump ahead one hour before going to bed on Saturday night. If you don’t, you’ll be late for church on Sunday morning.

Here’s your 8-day outlook: