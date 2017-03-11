Police: Intoxicated man causes wrong-way crash on Shoreway

CLEVELAND — Alcohol likely played a part in a wrong-way crash on SR 2 early Saturday morning, police said.

It happened at around 2:45 a.m. on the Memorial Shoreway, near the West 6th Street exit.

Police said a 25-year-old man was driving an Oldsmobile Aurora, westbound in the eastbound lanes of SR 2, when he crashed head on into a 2012 Honda Civic.

The driver of the Honda and his passenger were taken to MetroHealth Medical Center, where they were treated and released for minor injuries.

The driver of the Oldsmobile sustained a broken leg and injuries to his face. He remains at MetroHealth Medical Center.

Investigators believe the 25-year-old man was under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs at the time of the crash. Blood samples were obtained for further testing.

No other details were released.

