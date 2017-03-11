Police: couple seen on suspected abduction video located, one arrested

CLEVELAND – Cleveland police have located the couple seen on what was thought to be a suspected abduction surveillance video and arrested the male.

The incident happened Saturday at around 10 a.m. at East 89th Street and Carnegie Avenue. Surveillance video released by Cleveland police showed the vehicle, a black Audi 4-door SUV, in the parking lot before it pulls up along the sidewalk. The two were seen in a struggle.

Police were eventually able to locate the vehicle in the video, which led them to the alleged suspect and victim. After speaking with them, police determined that this is a domestic violence situation. The male has been arrested for domestic violence/felonoius assault.

The police are continuing their investigation. We will have more details as police release them.

