LIVE VIDEO: ‘No significant changes’ with April the giraffe

HARPURSVILLE, New York — April and her partner Oliver are staying warm in their giraffe barn as temperatures at Animal Adventure Park remain in the single digits.

The world’s favorite pregnant giraffe is doing “great,” this morning, according to her keepers.

And although we’ve all been waiting on bated breath for more than two weeks now, there is no sign yet of her fourth calf.

Keepers reported on Saturday that there were “no significant changes” in April’s physical appearance.

So, we continue to wait!

Watch a live stream of April and Oliver above this story, courtesy of Animal Adventure Park!

Also, did you miss Friday’s Q & A with the owner of Animal Adventure Park? Catch up on all the answers about April, HERE.

**Additional stories on April the giraffe**