Live video: A windy Saturday evening with April and Oliver

HARPURSVILLE, NY – Saturday proved to be a challenging day for the humans in April the Giraffe’s life.

High winds in the area of Harpursville NY caused April’s live camera feed to go offline a number of times…much to the dismay of the millions watching her and the folks at Animal Adventure Park. Seems as if everyone is fascinated with April and her every move!

The good news is that in their evening report, the park says that April and Oliver are both doing well. And that’s the news everyone wants to hear, baby or not!

