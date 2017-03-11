James’s triple leads Cavaliers over Magic, 116-104

ORLANDO, Fla. — LeBron James had 24 points, 13 assists and 12 rebounds, and the Cleveland Cavaliers stopped a three-game losing streak with a 116-104 victory over the Orlando Magic on Saturday night.

The Wine & Gold make it 16 straight wins in #CavsMagic. BOX: https://t.co/wTFIHhoVep pic.twitter.com/ODn2PTm40T — Cleveland Cavaliers (@cavs) March 12, 2017

Kyrie Irving scored 22 points and Tristan Thompson added 14 points and 13 rebounds for the Eastern Conference-leading Cavaliers, who had dropped four of five. The Magic played them close for much of the game, but couldn’t match shots with James and the defending NBA champions down the stretch.

It was James’ career-best ninth triple-double of the season.

