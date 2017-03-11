Free cupcake alert: Walmart to celebrate birthdays with cupcake giveaway
BENTONVILLE, Ark. – Because … Who doesn’t love birthdays?! Everyone has one!
To celebrate everyone’s birthday everywhere, Walmart is giving customers a free sweet treat on Sunday, March 12. The giveaway is a part of Walmart’s Best Birthday Ever event, which celebrates everyone’s special day regardless of the day they were born.
All customers have to do is visit their local Walmart (Supercenter locations only) for a free cupcake – either vanilla or chocolate with white buttercream or whipped icing – on March 12 between 12 p.m. – 4 p.m. local time. Cupcakes are available while supplies last.
In total, the company expects to give away nearly 3 million cupcakes. Cupcakes estimated to be given away by state on March 12 include:
AK 6,700
AL 85,500
AR 63,500
AZ 69,500
CA 118,000
CO 58,500
CT 9,000
DC 2,500
DE 4,000
FL 214,000
GA 132,500
IA 52,000
ID 21,500
IL 123,000
IN 89,500
KS 47,500
KY 115,500
LA 119,000
MA 24,000
MD 25,000
ME 16,500
MI 81,000
MN 62,000
MO 115,500
MS 57,500
MT 11,500
NC 135,000
ND 11,500
NE 32,500
NH 16,500
NJ 22,500
NM 31,000
NV 24,000
NY 69,500
OH 120,500
OK 67,000
OR 22,500
PA 100,500
PR 10,000
RI 3,000
SC 73,500
SD 11,500
TN 99,000
TX 341,500
UT 36,000
VA 120,500
WA 65,500
WI 97,000
WV 36,500
WY 11,500