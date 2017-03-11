× Free cupcake alert: Walmart to celebrate birthdays with cupcake giveaway

BENTONVILLE, Ark. – Because … Who doesn’t love birthdays?! Everyone has one!

To celebrate everyone’s birthday everywhere, Walmart is giving customers a free sweet treat on Sunday, March 12. The giveaway is a part of Walmart’s Best Birthday Ever event, which celebrates everyone’s special day regardless of the day they were born.

All customers have to do is visit their local Walmart (Supercenter locations only) for a free cupcake – either vanilla or chocolate with white buttercream or whipped icing – on March 12 between 12 p.m. – 4 p.m. local time. Cupcakes are available while supplies last.

In total, the company expects to give away nearly 3 million cupcakes. Cupcakes estimated to be given away by state on March 12 include:

AK 6,700

AL 85,500

AR 63,500

AZ 69,500

CA 118,000

CO 58,500

CT 9,000

DC 2,500

DE 4,000

FL 214,000

GA 132,500

IA 52,000

ID 21,500

IL 123,000

IN 89,500

KS 47,500

KY 115,500

LA 119,000

MA 24,000

MD 25,000

ME 16,500

MI 81,000

MN 62,000

MO 115,500

MS 57,500

MT 11,500

NC 135,000

ND 11,500

NE 32,500

NH 16,500

NJ 22,500

NM 31,000

NV 24,000

NY 69,500

OH 120,500

OK 67,000

OR 22,500

PA 100,500

PR 10,000

RI 3,000

SC 73,500

SD 11,500

TN 99,000

TX 341,500

UT 36,000

VA 120,500

WA 65,500

WI 97,000

WV 36,500

WY 11,500