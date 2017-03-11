Forecast: very chilly end to the weekend…snow moving our way

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND - The rest of the weekend itself looks fair and dry but quite crisp by March standards. We aren’t expected to get out of the 20s for highs which is more than 20 degrees below normal. Morning low temperatures on Sunday could be in the single digits with arctic high pressure nosediving into Cleveland.

The final winter weather system approaches Sunday and tracks through the area Monday into Tuesday. More accumulating snow is possible along with strong winds.

Temperatures will stay colder than normal through next week as we get closer to St. Patrick’s Day.

REMINDER: This is the night that we “spring forward” one hour before going to bed. If you don’t, you’ll be late for church on Sunday morning! Also, remember to replace the batteries in your smoke and CO detectors.

Here is your 8 Day forecast: