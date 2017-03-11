Cleveland police searching for people involved in possible abduction video

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a male and female seen on surveillance video of a possible abduction.

The incident happened Saturday at around 10 a.m. at East 89th Street and Carnegie Avenue.

Several witnesses called police to report seeing a male beating a female before forcing her into a car.

Surveillance video released by Cleveland police shows the vehicle, a black Audi 4-door SUV, in the parking lot before it pulls up along the sidewalk. Two people are seen in a struggle, but it is unclear at which point in the video, the woman is forced into the car.

Police are looking for a slender, black female, who is approximately 5’4″. She was wearing a black jacket, tan shirt, white-knit hat and blue jeans. She was also carrying a large brown purse.

The male is described as being a muscular, black male, who is about 5’7″. He was wearing a grey hoodie and grey sweat pants.

The Audi had a partial license plate of GWT. Witnesses told police they saw the male get out of the vehicle and intentionally bend the plates.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of the two people of the vehicle, is asked to call (216) 623-3084.