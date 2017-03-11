Andrew Bogut thanks fans for messages of support

CLEVELAND – Three days after being ruled out of playing for the rest of the 2016-17 NBA season, Cavs forward Andrew Bogut is thanking the fans for their support.

Tough break (literally). Thanks for all the messages of support (and of course, hate). It helps with the push forward…. #rehab — Andrew Bogut (@andrewbogut) March 11, 2017

The injured player posted the note to his Twitter on Saturday, his first real Twitter activity since breaking his leg during his debut with the Cavs on March 6 against the Miami Heat.

During the game against the Miami Heat, Bogut appeared to take a knee into his lower leg in the first minute of the second quarter.

According to a release from the Cavs, Bogut underwent some additional imaging and evaluation at the Cleveland Clinic Tuesday related to the fracture.

His tibia has been set, and he is undergoing a non-surgical treatment and recovery plan commencing immediately with an extended period of immobilization and healing stimulation.

The Cavs say that Bogut is expected to recover in time for training camp for the 2017-18 season.

