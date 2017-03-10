Weather Outlook: Fair, dry and crisp this weekend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND -- The snow is already ending along the lake shore, but will continue into the pre-sunrise hours the farther south you live.

The weekend itself looks fair, dry but quite crisp by March standards. We may not get out of the 20s for highs. Morning low temperatures on Sunday could be in the single digits with arctic high pressure nosediving into Cleveland.

The final winter weather system approaches Sunday and tracks through the area Monday into Tuesday. More accumulating snow is possible along with strong winds. Temperatures will stay colder than normal through next week as we get closer to St. Patrick’s Day.

REMINDER: This is the weekend that we jump ahead one hour before going to bed on Saturday night. If you don’t, you’ll be late for church on Sunday morning.

Here is your 8 Day forecast: