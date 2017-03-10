Video shows high-speed Brooklyn police chase with 1-year-old in van

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BROOKLYN, Ohio-- The FOX 8 I-Team obtained exclusive video showing a wild, high-speed police chase. Officers even drove the wrong way through traffic trying to stop a speeding van they say was driven by a mother with her 1-year-old daughter inside.

Shana Morris was indicted on charges of failure to comply, child endangering and more.

The chase happened last month and went through Brooklyn, Parma Heights and Parma.

Patrol car video shows the van speeding out of sight even as an officer gave chase at more than 80 mph.

The video also shows police barreling through busy intersections, going the wrong way down a busy street and cutting through stopped cars facing the opposite direction.

Ultimately, an officer came upon the scene of a crash involving the van and other vehicles, but the van took off again with part of its bumper hanging off.

Brooklyn police finally called off the chase. Parma police, later, spotted the vehicle and made the arrest. They said the driver also hit a patrol car there.

Court records show the driver hit six vehicles running from police. Investigators said Morris moved her young daughter into the front seat during the pursuit.

She’s scheduled for court on Monday.

We were unable to ask Brooklyn police about the officer driving the wrong way in busy traffic. A supervisor told us that we’d have to talk to the chief and he wasn’t available.