Two local ‘Special Olympics’ basketball teams to play in semi-finals

CHESTERLAND-It is March Madness time and that means that basketball tournaments are in full swing.

In two weeks, teams from the Geauga County Special Olympics have a chance to bring home the state championship.

The 'Blue Streaks' have two Special Olympics men's teams that play at the Metzenbaum Center in Chesterland.

Both teams will go to the semi-finals at Bowling Green University on March 24. There they will meet other athletes who see the tournament as a chance to play the best.

Fox 8's Roosevelt Leftwich has the story in the video above.